Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas opened up about his time at Mercedes – “I denied it to myself”

The Finnish driver told Autosport honestly about his time at the top of F1.

Formula star Valtteri Bottas34, has told Autosport in the interview about his difficulties in the Mercedes F1 team. He drove alongside the Finn for five seasons Lewis Hamiltonwho is a seven-time world champion.

Bottas agrees For Autosport that while driving Mercedes, he denied to himself that Hamilton is faster than him. According to him, it was necessary.

“I denied it to myself because every season I wanted to fight for the world championship and I had to believe in myself,” says Bottas.

At Mercedes, Bottas wasn't told he could beat Hamilton. Instead, the data was openly reviewed in the meetings, which proved that the British driver was faster than him.

“Everything is based on facts and what can be seen from the data. The difference in the average pace of qualifying sessions and races was clearly visible. Nothing was hidden,” says Bottas.

Bottas says that it was only in his last Mersu season, in 2021, that he was able to admit to himself that he was slower than Hamilton.

“Only then was I able to accept that with equal equipment and over a period of one season, I had great difficulty beating him and that he is probably better than me in certain areas,” says Bottas.

“As a racing driver, admitting that is difficult.”

Bottas believes that he flopped badly in F1's top team Red Bull in the last season Sergio Perez may currently be in a similar situation as he was in Mersu. Perez's teammate is a three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Bottas drove for Mercedes in seasons 2017–21. In that span, Hamilton won the world drivers' championship in all but the final season and Mercedes won the manufacturers' championship in every year.

Bottas won ten races with Mercedes and drove to the pole 20 times.

Next season, the Finn will continue with the team that was known as Alfa Romeo last season. Next season, the name will change to “Kick Sauber”, and in 2025 the team will be owned by Audi.