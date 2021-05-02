Sunday, May 2, 2021
Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas leaves the pole position to claim his first F1 victory of the season – HS follows the Portuguese race starting at 5 pm moment by moment

May 2, 2021
The third race of the Formula One season will be run on the Portimāo track.

HS is watching the race starting at 5pm moment by moment. Tracking begins after the input graphics.

On Saturday in time for the Mercedes garage Valtteri Bottas took a pole position with a difference of 0.007 seconds to his teammate Lewis to Hamilton. The third square went to the Redbull stable To Max Verstappen.

The pile place is Bottas’ first of the season.

Alfa Romeo stable Kimi Raikkonen was the 15th of the time trials.

