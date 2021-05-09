Formula 1 | “Valtteri Bottas is our driver now – what’s next year is next year,” Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff was once again confused by the driver situation.

Esteban Ocon is currently an Alpine F1 driver, but Toto Wolff has been interested in him before.

Formula the number one driver situation for the Mercedes team next season is already speaking, even though only four races have been run through. One of the confusers is the team manager of the Mercedes team Toto Wolff, who took the position of the Alpine team in the Barcelona competition Esteban Oconin possible return to Mercedes.

With current Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis at Hamilton there is no contract for next season. Bottas’ situation in particular has come to the fore, because if Hamilton wants to continue his career, he will certainly get an extension contract.

Ocon was a member of the Mercedes Young Drivers Academy and in 2019 was a test driver in the Mercedes stable. In 2020, he became Renault’s racing driver. The name of the stable is now Alpine.

Wolff also pondered between Ocon and Bottas in 2019, which will be the team’s second driver in 2020. At that time, after long stretches of negotiations, we ended up with Bottas.

In addition Willamsin George Russell is pushing for Mercedes as his Williams contract expires this season.

“Esteban is one of the drivers who has connections to us even though he is now a full Alpine driver,” Wolff said on Sunday For motorsport.

“We have a good relationship with Alpine. Naturally, Valteri is our driver today and Lewis is our driver today, and what is next year is next year. ”

Autosport also asked Wolff how seriously he was already considering 2022, Wolff said Alpine must first decide on Ocon before Mercedes begins to reflect on his situation.

“This is a bit of a weird situation because he was a Mercedes academy driver for a long time and now he’s an Alpine driver,” Wolff noted.

However, Wolff said he is impressed with driving Ocon this season.