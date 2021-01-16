Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas is not going to “dirty game” to overthrow Lewis Hamilton: “I’m not Nico Rosberg”

His teammates Lewis Hamilton overshadowed during its four seasons Valtteri Bottas is not going to play any “tough boy” role to undermine Hamilton’s control of Formula One in the mighty stable of Mercedes

For motorsport spoke Bottas emphasizes that is not Nico Rosberg.

The coexistence of Hamilton and Rosberg at Mercedes was colorful and gradual, and collisions were not avoided.

Bottas has been thought in some circles to be perhaps useful if he took a “rosberg-like” way of verbally fighting to subvert Hamilton.

“Our our strength is that we work as a team. Sure, we can run hard (against each other), but it stays there. And we know that if we work together, the stable will ultimately benefit, ”Bottas emphasizes to Autosport.

“So no control secrets or blackouts of data or anything will come. Team spirit is undervalued in sports, ”I think it’s really important to stay motivated and avoid conflicts.

“Many have suggested that I should change to Nico Rosberg. But I’m not Nico Rosberg. I prefer to let me speak for myself on the course of my actions and race in a fair way. ”

Bottas also knows that Hamilton is not so shaken.

“I know him and I know that no (thought) games will work against him. It would annoy him, but it would eat up my own energy. And when he gets annoyed enough, he drives even harder. ”

“So with this style of doing things, I want to win. That is my goal. ”