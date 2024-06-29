Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas is having an unusually dark day – another rough day

Formula 1|Max Verstappen drove sovereignly to the pole position in Austria.

In the fourth firmly attached to consecutive world championships Max Verstappen drove a perfect Saturday in Austria.

First, Verstappen drove from pole to victory in the early afternoon sprint, and after Red Bull’s Dutch star, he was also the superior number one in qualifying.

Verstappen beat the second-placed McLaren in qualifying by Lando Norris by 0.404 seconds. Mercedes conquered the triple grid George Russell (+0.526).

For Sauber, which is still hunting for its opening points of the season, qualifying in Austria was a traditional disaster. Valtteri Bottas was 18 and Guanyu Zhou penultimate, i.e. 20th.

Also in the day’s sprint, Sauber plowed deep. Bottas was 19th, Zhou 20th.

Time trials the team mate of the superior F1 ruler Verstappen also drew attention Sergio Perezwhich was only in the eighth box.

Perez’s qualifying sessions have been a bad day’s tar racing lately. During the previous four races, he never started a competition from the top ten. Although in the Spanish GP, Perez reached eighth place in qualifying, but the grid penalty dropped him three places.

Perez is fifth in the World Championship points standings – even though his team clearly leads the manufacturers’ World Series.

The Austrian GP starts at 16:00 on Sunday.