Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas is excited to return to Australia: “Don’t know what could happen”

Melbourne’s changed course offers bypass seams.

Formula the number one season continues with the third gp race as the royal class in motorsport returns to a run on a run in australia on sunday. The last two races on the Melbourne track were missed due to a coronavirus pandemic.

The “defending champion” of Australian gp is none other than Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottaswhich celebrated in the ranks of Mercedes in 2019.

“I always love to come here. It’s great that we can really drive now, a lot has happened in the world for the last time and it’s great to come back, ”Bottas glowed under the gp weekend on Thursday.

“Last time I won, and now the situation is different, of course, I am at a new stage in my career and in a different stable. The favorites are Ferrari and Red Bull, but we also had time for the first two promising races, ”Bottas said.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to fight to get into the top spruce, and when you’re in that crowd, you don’t know what could happen. We always strive for better, race by race. ”

Bypassing was previously awkward in Melbourne, but now the course has been changed so that overtaking can be seen. Bottas tastes good too.

“This will be a good race to follow. There is more promise of smooth parallel driving than before here, I think. ”

The changes also include the fact that there are as many as four areas of the drs in the race.

“It makes the race tactically quite interesting. When fighting other drivers, you need to make sure you are in the lead when overtaking. And especially in the final stages of the race, that has to be timed correctly, ”Bottas reflected.

Return of F1 is expected in Australia and the race is reported to be pretty much sold out. Bottas says he enjoys the “energy” exuding from the audience in Melbourne.

“The atmosphere here has always been great, and now that the race is largely sold out, this is going to be a great weekend for everyone. This is a great event all the time, and its energy is really felt on the track. Lots of fans, lots of encouragement, it’s super nice. ”