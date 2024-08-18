Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas hopes that his talents have not been forgotten: “Many people have a pretty short memory”

Formula 1|Valtteri Bottas talked about his future in an interview with Autosport.

Finland the only F1 star of the moment Valtteri Bottas still don’t know if his career in motorsport’s premier class will continue after this season.

Autosport in the interview Bottas says that the uncertain employment situation does not bother him much. The driver, who turns 35 at the end of August, has learned over the years to approach the whirlwinds of the F1 world more relaxed than in his youth.

“This is not my first rodeo. I have been in the same situation many times before. Earlier in my career I was like a robot, but I’m glad I managed to change. It’s about maturity and experience, and it took me a while to understand who I really am.”

Bottas The season for the Sauber team has been extremely difficult, as the team has not achieved a single point during the entire season. Bottas feels that due to the slowness of the car, the performance of the driver Hyvättää is not transmitted to the followers of the sport.

Still, Bottas does not believe that the decision-makers of the different teams have completely forgotten the true level of the Finn, who has won ten races in his career.

“Unfortunately, many sports people have a rather short memory. But the good thing is that there are still people in the pit who know what I can do and what I can do for my team. They do understand what it’s about,” Bottas is confident.

The points account of Bottas and the entire Sauber has yet to be opened this season.

In Nastola the born driver also opened up about his life outside the F1 pit in the interview. Bottas’ cycling and wine hobbies have received a lot of space in the media, but Bottas reminds us that F1 is still his primary passion.

“F1 will always come first. But cycling, for example, is a good counterbalance to car racing; I can go into the mountains by myself and not have to see people for hours. I also like mountain biking events”, they are comfortably relaxed compared to road races. I enjoy challenging myself – maybe there’s something wrong with me!

Bottas and girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell.

Bottas owns his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell with a gin brand called Oath Gin. In addition, Bottas has a hand in the coffee, wine and sports business, among other things. He is the co-owner of Lahti Pelicans, who won the championship silver last season.

Bottas will race next in a week, when the F1 series returns from its summer break in Zandvoort, Holland.