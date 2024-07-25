Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas has a blunt comparison of his team

Formula 1|Valtteri Bottas assures that he is satisfied with his own driving, even though he has not scored a point this season.

Sauber’s F1 driver Valtteri Bottas does not hide the truth that everyone who follows the formula knows.

“It cannot be hidden that the year has been challenging for us,” he says.

At his best, Bottas finished thirteenth in the past season, and the World Championship points balance still looks like zero when the last race before the summer break is held in F1 this weekend.

“We started the season with a car that was not easy to tune. In terms of speed alone, we are not ready. We have made some kind of progress, but more like baby steps and not big leaps, like some other stables have taken.”

However, the F1 veteran of more than 10 years is not throwing the ax into the well yet, after more than half of the formula season has been completed.

“We have a clear direction: In the second half of the season, we need to develop the car. It has to be made faster.”

However, Bottas has been satisfied with his own driving amidst the challenges.

“My work in the final season will remain the same. I try to squeeze everything out of this package every weekend. That’s my job.”

Formula circus resumes only after a week’s break after the Hungarian GP. The Hungarian race ended with McLaren’s controversial double victory.

Lando Norris let his team mate Oscar Piastri deliberately overtaking, thanks to which Piastri took the first F1 race victory in his career.

Bottas says he has been in a similar situation a couple of times.

“I think there are certain rules, depending on the team and the situation. Of course I would give the ranking back because I am a great team player,” says Bottas.

leading the World Cup Max Verstappen’s the driving mood is at its worst for a long time. The Dutch rider has gone winless in the previous three races, which is his worst run since the start of the 2021 season.

Verstappen has won the previous three F1 championships and leads the World Series by 76 points over Lando Norris. The Dutchman has won the Belgian GP three times in a row.

Rain is forecast for the race weekend in Belgium. After the race weekend, F1 will take a month’s summer break and resume in Holland at the end of August.