Saturday, May 21, 2022
Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas’ gruesome Friday continued – the car froze on the track

May 20, 2022
in World Europe
Valtteri Bottas’s driver terminated his contract in Barcelona.

Valtteri Bottas has driven Formula One in the top three in Spanish gps in Mercedes breads over the past four seasons.

This year, the Finnish driver whips the Alfa Romeo racer, and Friday’s training day at the Catalan track in Barcelona showed that there may be a trip to the top fight on Sunday.

Bottas was 17th in the opening practice of the day, almost three seconds from the top.

The second training hour was even gloomier: the car coagulated on the track in the early stages of the session, and Bottas only got three laps on his account.

“Something is broken,” Bottas said to the stable radio and parked his car along the track.

Bottas was finally the 16th of the second exercises. Resigns to number one Ferrari Charles Leclerciin accumulated 2.158 seconds.

After driving Leclerc after five races, Mercedes drivers were on the leaderboard George Russell and Lewis Hamiltonso the stable, which had been in pain for the beginning of the season, would seem to have a better starting point towards race Sundays now.

Ferrarin Carlos Sainz was fourth in the second practice, and the World Cup runner-up for Red Bull Max Verstappen fifth. The top five fit in 0.34 seconds. Alpine Fernando Alonso kept the home crowd at a good pace, being in the fifth and sixth sessions of the day.

Reprimand for Alonso and Vips at the end of PL1 | FormulaPassion.it

