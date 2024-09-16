Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas got a new challenger again

Formula 1|Speculations about the Finn’s continuation are increasing.

F1 team Williams rookie driver Franco Colapinto has become a candidate to replace Valtteri Bottas next season with Sauber, says the Dutch media Formula 1.

Williams team manager James Vowles says he wants to help Colapinto find a place to drive for next season. The only possibility for this to continue in F1 as a race driver is practically a driving seat for Sauber. Bottas is also in the same situation.

“I hope that Colapinto can continue to compete somewhere. I want to give him a driving seat for the 2025 season, ideally from F1,” Vowles tells Formule 1.

“Let’s see” what I can do about it.

21 years old Colapinto impressed last weekend when he took the first points of his career in F1 by finishing eighth in Azerbaijan. The Argentinian debuted in the series at the turn of August and September in Italy.

Vowles plans to discuss Colapinto’s future with Audi representatives. Sauber will become the factory garage of the German car giant in 2026.

“In two races, Colapinto has shown the world that he deserves a place in Formula 1. We will find out if there is a possibility for us to find some way to work together with Audi”, says Vowles.

Recently, there have been rumors that Sauber’s second driver’s seat could be fulfilled by McLaren’s promise Gabriel Bortoleto. Bottas’ name has also been featured regularly.

Sauber already appointed a German as its second race driver next season Nico Hülkenberg’s.

Bottas and Vowles have become familiar with each other in F1 circles. Vowles acted as Mercedes’ tactician while Bottas drove for the team.

Earlier this year, Bottas was rumored to be on his way to become Williams’ race driver when he was seen chatting with Vowles during race weekends. In the end, Williams ended up recruiting Carlos Sainz.

He will drive as Sainz’s teammate next season Alex Albonwhich has been with Williams since 2022.