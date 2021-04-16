Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas fastest on the opening day of trainings: “I am much happier with the car now than three weeks ago”

Formula The second race weekend of the number one season started promisingly for the Mercedes team and its Finnish driver To Valtteri Bottas.

In Emilia Romagna’s gp opening practice, Bottas was the fastest teammate by four hundredths of a second Lewis to Hamilton, and in other exercises, Bottas pinched the difference of a hundredth of a second to Hamilton, again being the fastest in the whole set.

Bottas was pleased with his day at the Imola track.

“If you compare the car to Bahrain three weeks ago (the opening race of the season), it’s definitely better. Of course, the track is different in surface and grip, but at least the weekend started in a positive way, and the adjustments aren’t far off either (required). Work is yet, but I’m much happier with the car now than three weeks ago, “Bottas said.

“We’re only in the second race of the 23 races of the season, but we’ve gone ahead,” so good.

Mercedes number one challenger Red Bull is having trouble when Max Verstappen the exercises ended early with technical problems.

AlphaTaurin Pierre Gasly however, crunched close to Mercedes (0.078 seconds from Bottas).

“The whole crowd, or the middle and top, seems to be on a tight front, and we really didn’t see the best Red Bull today. It will be seen in the last section of the time trials tomorrow, I have no doubt about their speed. I don’t think we’re still the Fastest, and we have to show (momentum) tomorrow, ”Bottas reflected.