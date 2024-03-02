What's the situation?

Valtteri Bottas starts his third season in the F1 team run by Sauber. The team formerly known as Alfa Romeo is now called Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

Bottas' time at Sauber has been on the decline. In the 2022 season, he scored 49 MM points, which was a brilliant performance. Last season, the team's car was weaker compared to its competitors, but still 10 MM points was a modest balance.

The stable is in fermentation mode. The car giant Audi brings its power source to the 2026 team. Its voice is heard more and more loudly in the background of the whole.

In Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber's home country of Switzerland, there is speculation that Bottas and probably his team mate as well Guanyu Zhou time in the stable is running out.

Why did this happen?

Bottas has not been consistently good enough. His best performances – eighth place in Qatar and Bahrain and a wonderful time trial in Hungary – reminded us of the Finn's speed. However, Bottas too often remains far from the points battle.

Since the middle of the 2022 season, Bottas has not been properly separated from Zhou in terms of speed. If Bottas were to beat Zhou regularly, he would appear to be the more difficult driver to replace of the two. At least so far, Bottas has been faster than his Chinese colleague, but also a driver who is many million euros more expensive than him.

Guanyu Zhou has given Valtteri Bottas a hard time with Sauber.

What does the driver market look like?

McLaren and Ferrari have already announced their drivers for next season. Bottas' return to Mercedes as something other than a race driver or show driver is highly unlikely, as is getting a seat at Red Bull Max Verstappen's from the chest.

Lewis Hamilton a move to Ferrari could have been a decisive blow to Bottas' future in F1. Audi is known to covet its payroll Carlos Sainz – it was he who missed out on a place at Ferrari in the 2025 season.

Bottas is 34 years old. Red Bull's sister team RB is usually looking for drivers younger than this. If it raises Daniel Ricciardo by Sergio Perez instead, there may be a place in the team for an experienced and ready-to-play conker. But Liam Lawson is already the next driver talent in RB's queue. He convinced with his luck gig last season.

In addition to RB and Sauber, Alpine, Aston Martin and Haas have both driver's seats open for the 2025 season.

The experienced and fast Perez is also a factor in the race for a team spot if and when his time at Red Bull is likely to end. If for example Fernando Alonso finally moves to Mercedes, Aston might consider both Perez and Bottas as short-term options. Aston covets the series' big young names, but for the 2025 season Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Alexander Albon are committed to their current teams.

In Bottas' ex-team, Williams has a free seat for the 2025 season.

Even in his forties, Fernando Alonso is always a hot name in the driver market. Konkari would certainly like one more championship opportunity.

How can the F1 career continue?

Answer is simple: there must be a result. Bottas must use his opportunities on race days as well as possible.

The Finn's grip must show hunger and also the desire to continue in the F1 series. A signal must also go out to the other F1 teams that the commitment to driving is still one hundred percent.

One significant problem is that Bottas is no longer a very attractive option for teams. Bottas knows how to present himself in public as a fresh and funny person, but presenting him to fans and sponsors as an exciting recruit is still difficult.

If Bottas doesn't drive a sensationally hard season that would make the teams' buying legs shake, he probably also has to be ready to take a huge pay cut before the next possible wash.

It is known that Bottas' earnings – depending on success – can reach up to 10 million euros. But the teams in the lower middle and tail end of the series will not react to Bottas' current price other than by hanging up the phone.

“Valtteri, this is James. Would you come to Williams next season?”

What are the options?

Bottas turns 35 in August. It's not too much for an F1 driver, but ending his career or moving to a racing series with a lighter calendar cannot at least be ruled out as options.

If the Finn's F1 career continues, there are two options: the race driver's place or continuation Nico Hülkenberg's as a stylish traveling back-up driver who puts on overalls as needed.

Bottas' continuation at Sauber is not impossible. If Sainz signs a contract there, the Finn's seams will weaken significantly. Audi wants one conkar driver for the F1 team and presumably a younger race car driver next to him, who may very well be German.

At Williams, Bottas seems to have a familiar team boss James Vowles. The two know each other well and there is great mutual respect between them. Bottas can be an alternative to Williams if by Logan Sargeant the difficulties in the stable continue. Or if a bigger team buys another driver, Alboni, in the same way that Mercedes bought Bottas after the 2016 season.

Aston Martin is only realism if Alonso leaves the team. Even then, Bottas is hardly a high-profile driver, of which the owner Lawrence Stroll dream.

Even Alpine is hardly aware of Alpine's plans. A fast-operating team might be interested in Bottas, if Esteban Ocon or Pierre Gasly we are lured elsewhere. If this doesn't happen and the drivers stay at a good distance, Alpine doesn't need to look into the driver market.

If Bottas and Williams can't find each other, Haas might be one of the few realistic options for his team next season. The team does not hesitate to hire experienced drivers who know what they are doing.