Saturday, April 9, 2022
Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas easily cleared the first section of the time trials, Stroll shook Latif’s side

April 9, 2022
in World Europe
Australian F1 time trials are going on.

Formula The first leg of the No. 1 time trial in Australia was suspended just two minutes before the end of the leg due to Williams ’ Nicholas Latifi and Aston Martin Lance Stroll crash with each other.

The duel of the duo took place in a completely harmless-looking situation. Neither was driving their fast lap, but first Latifi slowed and let Stroll on. Next, Latifi set off again to pass and Stroll didn’t notice anything, but turned in front of Latif: the collision was over.

The fastest in the first section was Red Bull Max Verstappen and second Red Bull second driver Sergio Perez. Alfa Romeo stable Valtteri Bottas ranked sixth.

The first section remained Alex Albon, Kevin Magnussen, Sebastian Vettel as well as the missing Latifi and Stroll.

Next up is the second section.

The story is being updated.

See also  Nine-hour negotiations in the "Norman format" ended to no avail
