Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas drove to the pole position in German GP time before Lewis Hamilton

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 10, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
7
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas took the pole position in Formula One World Championship in the German GP in time. He was just over 0.25 seconds faster than the six-time world champion leading the World Championships Lewis Hamilton.

The third was Red Bull Max Verstappen. Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen dropped from the sequel already in the first time trial period after being 19th.

The pole position was Bottas ’third this season.

The German gp race will be run on Sunday.

The news is complete. Nürburgring:

Formula 1 World Championship 11/17 race weekend German GP time trials: 1) Valtteri Bottas Finland, Mercedes 1.25,269, 2) Lewis Hamilton Britain, Mercedes behind 0.256 seconds, 3) Max Verstappen Netherlands, Red Bull – 0.293, 4) Charles Leclerc Monaco, Ferrari –0.766, 5) Alexander Albon Thailand, Red Bull –0.778, 6) Daniel Ricciardo Australia, Renault –0.954, 7) Esteban Ocon France, Renault –0.973, 8) Lando Norris Canada, McLaren -1.189, 9) Sergio Perez Mexico, Racing Point -1,435, 10) Carlos Sainz Jr. Spain, McLaren -1,440,

11) Sebastian Vettel Germany, Ferrari, 12) Pierre Gasly France, AlphaTauri, 13) Daniil Kvjat Russia, AlphaTauri, 14) Antonio Giovinazzi Italy, Alfa Romeo, 15) Kevin Magnussen Denmark, Haas, 16) Romain Grosjean France, Haas, 17 ) George Russell Britannia, Williams, 18) Nicholas Latifi Canada, Williams, 19) Kimi Räikkönen Finland, Alfa Romeo, 20) Nico Hülkenberg Germany, Racing Point.

Exercises: 1) Bottas 1.26,225, 2) Hamilton –0.136, 3) Leclerc –0.456, 4) Verstappen –0.671, 5) Vettel –0.813, 6) Norris –0.942, 7) Perez –1.020, 8) Ricciardo –1.167 , 9) Albon –1,224, 10) Gasly –1,303,

11) Ocon –1,409, 12) Kvjat –1,570, 13) Sainz –1,699, 14) Räikkönen –1,731, 15) Grosjean –1,890, 16) Magnussen –2,068, 17) Russell –2,118, 18) Giovinazzi –2,145, 19) Latifi –2,716.

Lance Stroll Canada, Racing Point did not drive.

The race will run on Sunday.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Refugee drama: "Alan Kurdi" is stuck in front of Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In