Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas drove to the pole position in German GP time before Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas took the pole position in Formula One World Championship in the German GP in time. He was just over 0.25 seconds faster than the six-time world champion leading the World Championships Lewis Hamilton.

The third was Red Bull Max Verstappen. Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen dropped from the sequel already in the first time trial period after being 19th.

The pole position was Bottas ’third this season.

The German gp race will be run on Sunday.

Formula 1 World Championship 11/17 race weekend German GP time trials: 1) Valtteri Bottas Finland, Mercedes 1.25,269, 2) Lewis Hamilton Britain, Mercedes behind 0.256 seconds, 3) Max Verstappen Netherlands, Red Bull – 0.293, 4) Charles Leclerc Monaco, Ferrari –0.766, 5) Alexander Albon Thailand, Red Bull –0.778, 6) Daniel Ricciardo Australia, Renault –0.954, 7) Esteban Ocon France, Renault –0.973, 8) Lando Norris Canada, McLaren -1.189, 9) Sergio Perez Mexico, Racing Point -1,435, 10) Carlos Sainz Jr. Spain, McLaren -1,440,

11) Sebastian Vettel Germany, Ferrari, 12) Pierre Gasly France, AlphaTauri, 13) Daniil Kvjat Russia, AlphaTauri, 14) Antonio Giovinazzi Italy, Alfa Romeo, 15) Kevin Magnussen Denmark, Haas, 16) Romain Grosjean France, Haas, 17 ) George Russell Britannia, Williams, 18) Nicholas Latifi Canada, Williams, 19) Kimi Räikkönen Finland, Alfa Romeo, 20) Nico Hülkenberg Germany, Racing Point.

Exercises: 1) Bottas 1.26,225, 2) Hamilton –0.136, 3) Leclerc –0.456, 4) Verstappen –0.671, 5) Vettel –0.813, 6) Norris –0.942, 7) Perez –1.020, 8) Ricciardo –1.167 , 9) Albon –1,224, 10) Gasly –1,303,

11) Ocon –1,409, 12) Kvjat –1,570, 13) Sainz –1,699, 14) Räikkönen –1,731, 15) Grosjean –1,890, 16) Magnussen –2,068, 17) Russell –2,118, 18) Giovinazzi –2,145, 19) Latifi –2,716.

Lance Stroll Canada, Racing Point did not drive.

