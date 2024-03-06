Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas dodged a question about the F1 scandals: “Good news for the media, right?”

According to Valtteri Bottas, there was something good left from the opening race of the season.

Formula the Finnish driver of the first-class World Championship Valtteri Bottas had a hard time in the season opener in Bahrain last Saturday.

Bad luck was enough, and for a long time: Bottas's dreams of any kind of placing were finally crushed by a pit stop that lasted no less than 52 seconds. Bottas' Sauber's front tire couldn't come off.

The season continues this Saturday with the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​and Bottas assures that lessons have been learned from the misery in Bahrain.

“In Saturday's race, I also had a dent in the car in the first lap, and that already made the race quite difficult. But it would have been nice to have a quicker pit stop. We have learned from that and will try to avoid such situations in the future,” says Bottas.

Bottas said that despite the difficulties, the pace also improved during the opening weekend.

“So some progress was made.”

Formulas have recently been shaken up, especially by Red Bull's team manager Christian Horner about alleged inappropriate behavior towards a female employee.

And the most recent claims by the president of the International Automobile Federation FIA by Mohammed Ben Sulayem about the activities regarding last year's Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas GP races.

Bottas was asked on Wednesday how he sees these emerging “non-competitive” issues in F1.

“We are here to do the work we love. That is, driving. In this sport, there is always enough talk, sometimes more, sometimes less. It seems that this year there is probably quite a lot of talk about things that happen outside the track, but if people read about them, that's good for the media, isn't it?”, Bottas said.

In the Saudis we are already working on a new track for the country's gp, and this week computer-generated images of a rather futuristic-looking future track were published.

“From what I've seen of it, it looks pretty cool. Like a huge roller coaster. It will be the track with by far the biggest height differences. It looks exciting, but we still have to wait a few years. It almost looks like a video game, but in real life. So I'm really looking forward to that,” Bottas reflected.