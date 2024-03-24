Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas criticized his team's actions on Viaplay – “It doesn't matter how you drive there”

Finnish striker Valtteri Bottas' pain is growing in the F1 series.

Finnish Star Valtteri Bottas34, is still without World Championship points in this season's F1 series.

In the Australian GP, ​​Bottas drove his Sauber to 14th place.

Bottas entered the race from 13th on the starting grid and rose to 11th place as the race progressed, but problems with the tire change watered down his dreams of a World Championship points position.

“It was a good start and the pace was good. There should have been points, but the whole thing ended in a pit stop again. Apparently, the stops still haven't been fixed. That's the most important thing where we need to improve as a team,” explained Bottas in an interview with Viaplay.

“If you don't get the stops right, then it doesn't matter how you drive there,” Bottas was in pain.

On Sunday He won the Australian GP with Ferrari Carlos Sainz Jr. For Ferrari, the double victory was secured by the carbureted in second place Charles Leclerc.

The next F1 race will be held on April 7 in Japan.