Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas crashed again in the first section

Time trials started in Suzuka at 9 a.m. Finnish time.

Formula The world championship series of singles continues this weekend in Japan, which means early morning wake-ups for the domestic followers of the sport.

The time trials got underway at the Suzuka track on Saturday at nine in the morning Finnish time and were interrupted with red flags already a quarter of an hour later, when Williams’ Logan Sargeant drove into the wall at the last corner of the track. He was not injured in the drive out.

Alfa Romeo’s Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas just like last week, dropped out of the continuation as the first driver already after the first section of qualifying. He was 16.

Bottas has been seventh in this season’s qualifying times. This happened at the end of July in Hungary.

Both Alfa Romeos will start from the tail end of the starting grid on Sunday, just like in Singapore. Bottas’ teammate Zhou Guanyu came 19th again.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz trying to continue his streak of two consecutive pole positions.

Leading the World Series by far and driving towards a third consecutive world championship Max Verstappen on the other hand, is looking to return to the top after the disaster in Singapore. Verstappen was 11th in qualifying and his teammate Sergio Perez 13:s.

