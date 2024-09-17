Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas continues his pursuit of points in Singapore – “There is no room for mistakes”

Formula 1|Valtteri Bottas is still aiming for his opening point of the season.

17.9. 18:40

Finland F1 driver Valtteri Bottas and his team Sauber’s season has been still painful: 17 races and no World Championship points. At the weekend, Bottas and his teammates Zhou Guanyu looking to open a points account in hot conditions when the Singapore GP is run on the Marina Bay street circuit.

The Singapore GP is always quite a challenge for both drivers and cars. There is almost no room for mistakes in the narrowness of Marina Bay, and there is perhaps a place for Bottas to strike.

– Singapore is one of the toughest competitions of the season, and that’s why success there is particularly rewarding. The heat, humidity and tight track means there is absolutely no room for error. But at the same time, it is a track where experience is an asset, Bottas, who is going to the tenth Singapore GP race of his career, predicts in the team’s press release.

– We have worked hard to squeeze more speed out of the car. I’m up for the challenge.