Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas: Continuation at Sauber “99 percent certain”

Formula 1|Valtteri Bottas talked about his future in the F1 series.

Finland the only F1 driver Valtteri Bottas believes that there will be a Finnish driver in the series in the coming season as well.

Bottas does not have a contract with any team for next season. It has been predicted that he will be left without a seat in the game of chairs, but the Nastola himself assures otherwise.

Motorsports site Crash in the article, Bottas announces that he intends to save his F1 career by continuing with his current team at Sauber. For the second driver, Sauber has already beaten the German Nico Hülkenberg’sso of the current drivers either Bottas or Zhou Guanyu has to look for a job elsewhere.

According to Crash, Bottas announced on Friday in Baku – where the F1 circus has gathered to prepare for the Azerbaijan GP weekend – that he is 99% sure of his continuation with Sauber.

The Finn also said that he will no longer negotiate for a place in other motorsport series.

“We are still discussing and making progress with Sauber. I’m still positive. I can’t say much, but this is the situation we are in,” Bottas said.

“We still have a lot to discuss. Both parties must be satisfied. But we are moving in the right direction.”

Something like that an alternative has been hinted at in the media, that Zhou and Bottas would both receive starting passes from Sauber. Only 19 years old promise Gabriel Bortoleto has emerged as a candidate to be considered for the stable’s second race driver.

Autosport reported on Wednesday that Bortoleto’s shares would be on a significant rise. The newspaper headlined that the youngster was approaching a contract.

According to Autosport’s sources, the team’s management has planned the hiring of Bortoleto even more strongly after the Brazilian drove to victory in the long race of the Monza F2 weekend the other week.

Bottas admitted to Crash that Sauber will make their choice between the experience (Bottas) and the potential of the young entrant.

“Yes, I think it’s pretty clear. I don’t want to say more, but you get the picture of what the situation is. My strength is experience and what I can bring to the team,” he said.

The F1 series continues this weekend with the Azerbaijan GP. The actual competition will be run on Sunday starting at 14:00 Finnish time.