Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas, caught in the middle of rumors, stepped forward – “I believe I’m in a strong position”

Formula 1|The Finnish driver still believes in his possibilities.

Without Formula 1 driver under contract for next season Valtteri Bottas says that Audi is his first choice.

“My priority is to be part of Audi’s project, and it has been this way ever since it was announced that there will be a new brand in Formula One. I’ve always shown an interest in it,” Bottas said at the Zandvoort circuit in Holland, where the Formula 1 season continues next weekend.

Bottas has driven two seasons in the Sauber team. Sauber’s second driver for next season has not yet been locked up. The only thing that is certain is that Sauber’s future number one is Nico Hulkenberg.

Audi is scheduled to replace Sauber in formula one at the beginning of the 2026 season.

Bottas was asked what kind of impression he got Mattia from Binottowho heads Audi’s F1 project.

“He knows me a little, and now we have gotten to know each other better. We were rivals when I was in Mercedes and he was in Ferrari. He seems to respect me. I respect him, which is a good starting point for the discussion,” Bottas said.

If a young driver is sought to pair with Hülkenberg, the Finn may be left without a contract.

“Of course they decide. They are weighing all options, as they should, but I think I am in a strong position. But of course Mattia will make the decision and as you said, we have mutual respect,” said Bottas.

Bottas was also asked if it makes a difference Carlos Sainz a multi-year contract with the Williams team for the Finn’s situation.

“Of course it means that there is one less driver on the market. That’s why I think my chances are probably better now,” Bottas replied.