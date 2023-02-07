Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas believes that he will compete for several more years and dreams of a prize place

Bottas feels that he is in at least as good a stroke as in the early stages of his career.

Formula the Finnish driver of the number one Alfa Romeo team Valtteri Bottas said Tuesday that he still has years left in his racing career. Bottas still dreams of a podium place in the F1 competition, reports news agency Reuters.

Bottas, 33, won ten F1 races between 2017 and 2021 while driving for the Mercedes team. Last season he moved to Alfa Romeo.

The opening season in the new team brought 49 points and tenth place in the F1 series. At his best, Bottas was fifth in the races.

“The aim for the coming season is to finish higher than last year and be much more consistent. We had too many ups and downs last year,” Bottas told Reuters as Alfa Romeo unveiled its car for the season in Zurich.

“Also, I secretly dreamed of a prize place, so we’ll see.”

Read more: Alfa Romeo announced Valtteri Bottas’ next season’s driver

F1 currently has several older drivers than Bottas: Fernando Alonso41, Lewis Hamilton38 and Nico Hulkenberg35.

“I feel good. Physically I’m fine. I feel good in the car. I don’t have a single sign that my performance has weakened compared to the beginning of my career,” says Bottas.

“Actually, every season I feel like I’m learning something new, and so I’m getting more experienced and better. I’ve got a lot of years left, no doubt about it.”

Bottas says that he enjoys racing and everything related to F1. In addition, he feels that he is more relaxed than when he was Hamilton’s teammate, but he believes that this is also due to increased experience.

“If I look at the overall quality of life and happiness, I stress less about certain things and there is also less pressure from the outside,” says Bottas.

“This [Alfa Romeo -talli] is definitely a different environment. Of course, it was great to compete for victories [Mercedes-tallissa]but that’s what we’re working on now in this team, so I’m very, very happy.”

The opening race of the F1 season will be held in Bahrain on March 5.