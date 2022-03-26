Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas at a brisk pace in the last practice – both Mercedes were far behind

Bottas was the best after Ferrari and Red Bull.

Alpha Romeon Valtteri Bottas is ranked fifth in Formula One Saudi Arabia’s third free practice.

Bottas lost to Ferrari, who drove the fastest lap in Jeddah Charles Leclercille almost 0.3 seconds.

Ferrari also drove ahead of Bottas Carlos Sainz and Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Mercedes was in big trouble. Lewis Hamilton was only 11th and a teammate George Russell 13: s.

The second time trial of the World Championship series is at 19:00 Finnish time.