Sunday, March 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas at a brisk pace in the last practice – both Mercedes were far behind

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Bottas was the best after Ferrari and Red Bull.

Alpha Romeon Valtteri Bottas is ranked fifth in Formula One Saudi Arabia’s third free practice.

Bottas lost to Ferrari, who drove the fastest lap in Jeddah Charles Leclercille almost 0.3 seconds.

Ferrari also drove ahead of Bottas Carlos Sainz and Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Mercedes was in big trouble. Lewis Hamilton was only 11th and a teammate George Russell 13: s.

The second time trial of the World Championship series is at 19:00 Finnish time.

#Formula #Valtteri #Bottas #brisk #pace #practice #Mercedes

See also  Road traffic accidents Death crash in Rautalammi, Northern Savonia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Dispute over customer relief in public transport: zero or nine euro ticket?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.