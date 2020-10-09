Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton now live like hermits as the coronavirus rages in the Mercedes stable

Two coronavirus infections have already been diagnosed in the Mercedes stable.

Formula two coronavirus stories have been found in the Mercedes stable of the first. This has led to a stable of F1 drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton is isolated from the rest of the stable.

Team manager Toto Wolff told the media, according to news agency AFP, both drivers were locked in their rooms after it became clear that both drills on Friday were canceled at the Nürburgring.

“They are the most isolated from the rest of the group, the whole stable,” Wolff noted.

“Of course, this isn’t the best situation for them, because they now have to live almost like hermits – and that’s what they do now. They don’t go out to eat, they don’t meet other people. ”

According to Wolff, they are also not in the same room as their race engineers at meetings.

“They are in their own rooms and the rest of us avoid personal contact as much as possible. It’s literally the way they get in the car, drive the car and keep their distance. ”

According to Wolff, the quarantine of two coronavirus infections and four other staff members will not significantly affect the operation of the stable.

“The loss of every important person affects the competition, but we are in control.”

Formula legend Michael Schumacherin Hamilton, who set a 91-record winning record on Sunday, said on Thursday he regretted being infected.

“It was sad to hear. We have a week [vapaata] between races, but these guys work hard to stay safe and be here on the weekends. ”