The time trials of the Monza F1 race will be run on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas drove 1st and 2nd in the first two rehearsals of Formula One World Championship Italian gp in Formula One. Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas left second-placed Hamilton in less than 0.25 seconds in the first practice. In the second training period, Hamilton was just over 0.26 seconds faster than Bota.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen was 17th in practice twice.