Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo will be renewed in Barcelona

Upgrades have been made to the Tallinn C42.

F1 driver Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo, represented by Alfa Romeo, needs a lighter shift as the Formula One World Championship continues this week at the Spanish GP in Barcelona. Bottas drove in good places again in the previous two races, Miami and Imola (seventh and fifth), but with a lot of problems.

“It would be great if this weekend was easier. Something very serene, ”Alfa’s team manager Fred Vasseur sighed For motorsports.

The Tallinn C42 will come to Barcelona with the upgrades.

“I won’t go into details, but the whole thing is better. Now let’s see what comes. But there are definitely upgrades coming to Barcelona from other stables, probably quite a lot, ”says Alfa Romeo’s technical director. Xavi Pujolar paved the way for the weekend.

“It’s about who brings the most effective reforms. You could expect teams like Mercedes and McLaren to take bigger steps forward. ”