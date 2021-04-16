Zlook. That must make you nervous. At least racing drivers when the engines roar. Also a cool pilot like Max Verstappen. So close again on Friday: 58 thousandths of a second slower than Valtteri Bottas on a lap in Imola, 0.017 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes. That worked when it wasn’t really important.

On Friday morning, during the first training session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday (3 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for Formula 1, on RTL and Sky). In the afternoon, after around 25 kilometers, it was over for the Dutchman. The Red Bull company car no longer wanted, rolled out. After work for coffee hour. Verstappen sauntered over to the box. His bolide took a tour of the city on the back of the tow truck.

The “Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari” is half in the residential area of ​​Imola, half in the park. If you have to go home, in this case to the Red-Bull Box garage while the competition is still screeching, you have to take a long detour to retreat. So Verstappen no longer got the chance. But the rivals still see him ahead: “It is clear that Red Bull has not yet been able to show everything,” said Bottas, who also won the second round, again in front of Hamilton, before he spoke more of feelings than of a data-based insight: ” We still don’t think that we have the fastest car. “

“It will depend on the little things”

Then nothing would have changed? Such an annoying failure due to drive shaft damage seems harmless at first glance. What have Verstappen and Red Bull lost in the 47-minute standstill of the second training session for over an hour? The driver rather nothing. Verstappen is 23 years old, but an “old hand” in his generation with 120 Grand Prix and ten victories. The team, however, lost a valuable collection of data.

At the beginning of a season, in Imola, the scene met for the second Grand Prix after the kick-off three weeks ago in Bahrain. Every lap, every simulation of the qualifying on this Saturday and the race on Sunday is important. Especially since Red Bull is driving at eye level with the world championship team for the first time in years. “It will depend on the little things,” says Mercedes’ chief engineer Andrew Shovlin. Chasing the times before the race, during training, when evaluating the flood of data overnight. Mercedes rules the game. The racing team has been the constructors’ world champion seven times in a row. Because he worked out projections and quickly caught up on residues, in the laboratory.

Verstappen distanced Hamilton in qualifying three weeks ago. Adjusted for a driving error by the seven-time world champion and technical problems of the Red Bull driver, the Red Bull faction played in talks with a lead of 0.1 (Verstappen) to 0.6 seconds (sports director Helmut Marko). On average, after deducting understatement and exaggeration, it would be 0.3 seconds. If you believe Bottas, then the real distance has shrunk: “The problems haven’t gone away,” said the Finn, but “they’ve gotten smaller. The car feels better. ”Hamilton gave a more or less natural justification for a possible consolidation at the top of the field:“ The route suits our car. ”

Verstappen’s new team-mate Sergio Perez should have shown how quickly the Red Bull can get over the lap in Imola. He was hired for this. But in the morning he collided with Frenchman Esteban Ocon in the Alpine at the apex of a bend and stayed where he was. A misunderstanding among pilots, caused by a surveillance gap. The data transfer including the pit radio had completely failed at the time. The gentlemen overlooked each other without warning from the command center. Bang.