Formula 1 | Toto Wolff had to use iron extracts with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg: “I’m never going to allow it again”

The Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff said Highperformancepodcast, how difficult it was for him when Nico Rosberg was Lewis Hamilton as a teammate.

The competition between the two drivers was so fierce that it inflamed the atmosphere of the stable and Wolff seriously considered replacing one of the two drivers. He also had to tell competitors that if the disputes continued, he would not hesitate to drop another off the starting line.

Rosberg and Hamilton were teammates from 2013 to 2016. The championship yacht became an internal battle of the team when Mercedes developed a superior car in 2014.

The competition was seen on the track when Mercedes drivers collided in the Belgian GP in 2014 and in Austria and Spain in 2016.

Situation was difficult for the whole team. Wolff himself had just joined F1 and a team of two experienced drivers.

“I still managed to create an atmosphere where the drivers respected the team, sometimes with an iron grip, and they realized they can’t deceive the team,” Wolff said.

Hamilton won the championship in 2014 and 2015, Rosberg in 2016, after retiring from the formulas. Rosberg was replaced by another Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas.

Existing the distance between the teammates is good, although Hamilton has always been on the track clearly ahead of Bota, winning the championship since 2017.

Bottas and Hamilton each have a one-year contract. The continuation of a multiple champion in the sport is uncertain. Mercedes junior, driving at Williams George Russell in turn, is a strong favorite as the team’s new driver.

“If the preparation room is full of negativity because the two drivers are hostile to each other, the negativity spills over and affects the energies of the whole room. It’s something I’m never going to allow again, ”Wolff says.