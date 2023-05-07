After the bad experience in the free practices of the Miami GP, Toto Wolff He has taken a critical position against his own car because he considers that the Mercedes W14 is not the car they expected and that this has complicated their rhythm in the races that have taken place this season.

Toto Wolff has strongly criticized the car that was created for the 2023 Formula 1 campaign, to the point of considering it “garbage” since it has not delivered any of the expected data both with lewis hamilton and George Russell. And the clear example was in the Miami GP tests when the 7-time champion driver could not get into Q3.

“I think the car is not a cool car. Its weak points are everywhere. It’s the pace, it’s the performance of the car, it’s the car’s lack of understanding of why it’s not performing. That’s all. I would say the performance is really bad,” he said. Toto Wolff after

qualifying this Saturday.

“It’s a lack of understanding that makes this car rubbish.“He commented, even though he made it clear that regarding the car they used in 2021, they have also seen improvements in Miami, but they are not enough to think about being among the best.