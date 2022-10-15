Controversial and complicated weeks are expected in the Formula 1after the International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed that Red Bull The spending limit was exceeded in 2021. The agency assured that it was a “minor infraction”, but for some teams the sanction should be greater.

Such is the case of Mercedes, which at all times has denounced the infraction of those of Milton Keynes. After confirming the foul by the Austrian team, the German team has not been satisfied and its director, toto wolffyour impressions have not been saved.

“This is a minor infraction, but I don’t think the word is entirely correct. If you spend $5 million too much and that apparently is a minor infraction, it still has a great impact on the championship”, were the words of the director of Mercedesreplicated by Il Corriere dello Sport.

“So if Red Bull spent even two million more, they can fix the matter by paying five times more to the FIA, which is 10 million,” added Wolff, who considered that in this way, any team can prepare to exceed the budget limit and also pay fines, without there being a higher penalty.

Although the FIA has not confirmed what the sanction will be, the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport, assured that Red Bull and Aston-Martinwho also exceeded the spending limit, could be fined 7.5 million and restrictions on the use of the wind tunnel next year.

We recommend you read

“You can buy the right to cheat by paying a fine. So we will study to plan an additional budget to restore performance and get back to the top.” wolffa statement that for some sounds like a kind of threat against the FIA ​​to pressure and that the sanction to Red Bull be more than a financial fine.