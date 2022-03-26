Formula 1 | Timely surprise: Lewis Hamilton was eliminated immediately, Valtteri Bottas in a really strong blow

Hamilton was eliminated in the first section of the time trials.

Alfa Romeon Valtteri Bottas easily figured out his way forward from the first section of Saudi Arabia’s time trials. Bottas was the fifth fastest.

The biggest surprise in the first section of the time trial was the Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton sluggish presentation. Hamilton was left in 16th place, meaning he was the first driver to qualify for the second section.

Hamilton’s teammate George Russell was the fourth in the first section.

Hamilton was eliminated in time for the last time since the first section in 2017 in Brazil.

“I’m sorry, guys,” Hamilton said on stable radio.