Sunday, March 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Timely surprise: Lewis Hamilton was eliminated immediately, Valtteri Bottas in a really strong blow

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Hamilton was eliminated in the first section of the time trials.

Alfa Romeon Valtteri Bottas easily figured out his way forward from the first section of Saudi Arabia’s time trials. Bottas was the fifth fastest.

The biggest surprise in the first section of the time trial was the Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton sluggish presentation. Hamilton was left in 16th place, meaning he was the first driver to qualify for the second section.

Hamilton’s teammate George Russell was the fourth in the first section.

Hamilton was eliminated in time for the last time since the first section in 2017 in Brazil.

“I’m sorry, guys,” Hamilton said on stable radio.

#Formula #Timely #surprise #Lewis #Hamilton #eliminated #immediately #Valtteri #Bottas #strong #blow

See also  Plane with Miley Cyrus struck by lightning in violent storm, Kim Kardashian wears straitjacket dress
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

On the occasion of Ramadan.. 289 subsidized food commodities for citizens in Abu Dhabi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.