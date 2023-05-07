Formula 1 | Time trial drama in Miami – Leclerc’s exit left Verstappen ninth, Bottas tenth

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took the pole position before Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Formula the decisive third part of the qualifying session of the first Miami gp ended dramatically when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc drove out. It didn’t happen to Leclerc, but the exit stopped and at the same time ended the qualifying sessions when the red flag went up. There was still one and a half minutes of driving time left.

With the red flag, the World Championship points leader, Red Bull Max Verstappen came ninth. He did not have time to register a time in the third session. The same happened to Alfa Romeo For Valtteri Bottas, and he starts the race from the tenth starting grid. In any case, it is the best starting point of the season for Bottas.

The pole position was taken by Red Bull Sergio Perez before Aston Martin Fernando Alonso. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was third and Haasin Kevin Magnussen surprisingly fourth.

Rarely the first six places went to six different teams, while Alpinen Pierre Gasly was Fifth and Mercedes George Russell sixth.