Formula 1: this was the emotional farewell of Sebastian Vettel, his last race

The Formula 1 season closed this Sunday at Yas Marina with an exciting Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that had no history in the fight for victory, again for the champion, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull)but yes in the battle for the runner-up, which ended up going to the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and which left the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez with honey on his lips.

Vettel’s last race

The one-stop strategy gave Leclerc second place in the race and in the World Championship standings and embittered the man from Guadalajara, whom he beat by three points in the final table because he lacked laps and had too many lapped riders in his battle against the clock with the monegasque. Ferrari doubled the silver, since the drivers’ runner-up was added to the constructors’, and Carlos Sainz, fourth in the race, moved up one position in the drivers’ standings ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who finished the race with problems.

It was a Sunday of goodbyes, especially, that of the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), who closed his stage in Formula 1 with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 299th of his career, in which he received the tribute of the grid, motorsports and the fans and signed a tenth place.

At Aston Martin he will be replaced by the Spanish Fernando Alonso, who had to leave due to a breakdown in his last race with Alpine.

Vettel finished his Formula 1 spell in the points, behind Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who will not be a starting driver next year.

EFE