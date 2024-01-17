Formula 1 | This is what the “more orange” McLaren will look like next season

McLaren, as the first F1 team, announced the color of its car for the 2024 season.

Formula the announcements of the first cars of next season started on Tuesday by the McLaren team. To be more precise, McLaren announced the exterior of the car, but the team won't release more details until February 14.

The MCL38 go-kart has received more orange color compared to last season, especially on the front wing and the back of the engine cover. Similarly, the side pontoons are mainly black, and the blue color tones of the last couple of seasons have been completely removed.

McLaren's CEO of motorsport Zak Brown is naturally excited about the appearance of the new car.

“Orange [papaya] is naturally important to us. I think the car looks great. We've listened to the feedback we've received from our fans,” Brown stated Autosport by.

They will continue as McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.