In the manual for backpackers, Melbourne is certified an ocean -like climate, which, given the weather conditions, had a slight triviality at the start of the season of Formula 1. On the second weekend in the autumn in Australia, a local law that was responsible for security behind the pit lane and said: “Sometimes we have four seasons in one day.”

The phenomenon of abrupt weather change often also affects the Australian Open in tennis, but the microclima, which is determined by nearby Port Philipp Bay, does not close to as big chaos as on the occasional racing route in Albert Park. Here the Formula 1 world learned that the strength of the rain is to be divided into categories one, two and three-and then the right tires are provided. A nice attempt, only clouds and gusts of wind did not stick to the forecasts of the race strategists. When Isack Hadjar the first driver rustled into the barriers on the way to the starting line -up from the wet slopes, it was clear that the Grand Prix of Australia would be 100 – when it comes to chaos.

formula 1 :Norris wins the turbulent start of the season The first Grand Prix of the new Formula 1 season is characterized by rain and accidents. Lando Norris prevails in Melbourne in front of defending champion Max Verstappen and George Russell. Lewis Hamilton becomes tenth in his debut for Ferrari.

The last 13 of the 57 laps, after three Safety car phases, several cloud breaks and six UN and failures, brought a result. Even one thing that met the high expectations of this exciting season in the premier class: Lando Norris, a lucky winner with a 0.895 second lead, who, after more than 1000 days of defending champion Max Verstappen, displaced from the top of the World Cup ranking. The two buddies, merciless rivals with changing racing luck, were at least as satisfied as George Russell, who secured the first podium of the season to the silver arrows. His Mercedes teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli was fourth after protest against a previously pronounced punishment for dangerous driving.

The Ferrari pilots persist and only end up in midfields

Verstappen rarely had a second place as calmly as this, the Red Bull car had previously appeared as a surprise bag, but now he was able to calculate: “I got 18 points more than last year.” At that time he was eliminated, now he took off the weather. He was happy to admit that even with a rain specialist like him “a bit of panicking broke out” in between.

It was worse off Oscar Piatri, started behind his McLaren teammate Norris from second place, in the end he was just ninth. Also because the British team had in the meantime prohibited the Australian to attack and overtake the leading Norris. Probably out of worry that both could then throw each other out of the race. At the very end, when Verstappen was also on Norris with his Red Bull, he was advised not to overdo it in a fight: “Remember, you have a superior car.”

Overview of the season’s dates :Formula 1 racing calendar 2025: All races and results Start in Australia, Finale in Abu Dhabi: 24 Grand Prix are waiting for fans in the 2025 Formula 1 season. The racing calendar with all appointments, races and results at a glance.

This thesis from the test drives continues to exist, even if Piatri then suddenly stuck in the deep grass when you tried to jump to round 46 and only reached the slopes with difficulty. It was nothing with the possible first victory of an Australian in the home Grand Prix. With a lot of anger in his stomach, he still swept the papaya car to ninth place. The 23-year-old did not even want to talk about the stable orders: “I have to look for guilt alone.” It is clear that the stable duel is opened at 2:23 points. McLaren, on the other hand, could also look forward to changing tires at the right time. “Uff,” groaned Norris after crossing the finish: “We should not have switched to mixed tires later. We learned from our mistakes last year. “

Ferrari missed this time at the start of the season. Instead of establishing themselves as a second force, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the eight and ten again. The discussions between the drivers and the Italian engineers at the command stand again had a high entertainment value until the pilots blunted unanimously that they should be left alone with technical information. “The car was very difficult to drive today,” said Hamilton later: “I am simply grateful that I didn’t kiss a wall.”

“We were there when others had problems,” says Sauber-access Nico Hülkenberg

The rivalry of the two pilots came to light more violently and earlier than expected. The Monegasse and the Brit, which radiated harmony for weeks, even persisted harder than the McLaren drivers. At the very end, they almost touched them. With this merciless duel, it was just a placement, in reality about the internal chopping order. Hamilton was already closer to the teammate in his Ferrari debut than expected. The red cars fell by the wayside, but Ferrari slipped into the first crisis of the season.

The mood at the Swiss clean racing team, which turns into the Audi work team at the end of the year, is completely different. In the first Grand Prix, the bottom already exceeded the result of the past season (four points), thanks to a seventh place from access by Nico Hülkenberg. With his routine, the 17th place, who started from the disappointing 17th place, kept out of all fights. The strategists rely on the right rubbers at the right time, suddenly it was washed forward.

The 37-year-old does not want to overestimate that: “That was balm for the team’s soul. We were there when others had problems. ” He had pity with the six newcomers, of which only two came to the finish: “Hats off, I would not have wanted such conditions in the first race. It was brutal. ” This was exactly what the organizers discussed the more than 465,000 visitors over the weekend via the advertising message: “It is Melbourne. Do not expect less than that. ” Rather more.