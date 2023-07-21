With two races to go before the drivers can enjoy a well-deserved summer holiday, the Formula 1 circus has arrived at the Hungaroring. Not present is Nyck de Vries, who was fired this week by AlphaTauri. How is his replacement Daniel Ricciardo doing? Today the race weekend starts with the free practice sessions. We have listed the most important times for the Hungarian Grand Prix for you.

