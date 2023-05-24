Last year, Pérez won the race in the European dwarf state. Verstappen, in turn, finished on the podium, but in a somewhat disappointing third place. This edition, the Dutchman will do everything he can to finish ahead of his teammate.
The margins are small. Verstappen has a 14-point lead over the Mexican in the World Cup standings. The race in Monaco is, due to the canceled Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna, the first race on European soil this year in Formula 1.
Program
Friday May 26
13h30 – 14h30: First free practice
5:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Second free practice
Saturday May 27
12.30 pm – 1.30 pm: Third free practice
4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Qualifying
Sunday May 28
3 p.m.: Racing
