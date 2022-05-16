This week the activity of Formula 1 with the Spanish Grand Prix, the sixth event of the 2022 season. The race is scheduled for Sunday May 22 and the Mexican driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez He will try to vindicate himself after what happened in Miami.

Due to failures with his engine, the man from Guadalajara lost power and stayed in fourth place, as he could not get close enough to overtake Carlos Sainz. For which he will now try to compensate in Barcelona and return to the podium to stay in third position in the drivers championship.

Of 11 occasions that ‘Checo’ Pérez has run in the Montmeló circuit, he has scored points on 8, in 3 of them he was among the first 5 places and in one he dropped out. It was in 2012, with Sauberthat the Mexican left the race due to a problem with his transmission.

His best result so far was fourth place in 2017 with Force India, bettered by one lap per Daniel Ricciardo. While the last two times he ran the Spanish Grand Prix he finished in fifth position, the most recent in 2021 already with Red Bull.

In 2021 the Mexican suffered to overcome Daniel Ricciardo. Photo: Twitter Sergio Pérez

Last year, Pérez Mendoza was eighth in the standings, after which he declared that he had had shoulder discomfort. Already in the race, at the start he managed to gain a couple of positions to place sixth, but after that it was difficult for him to advance further.

The main problem for the Mexican was overtaking Daniel Ricciardo, an action in which he lost a lot of time despite the power of his car. Pérez overtook the Australian until lap 46 and was no longer able to climb positions, in addition to being far from helping his teammate Max Verstappenwho finished second behind Lewis Hamilton.

With this background, ‘Checo’ Pérez will visit Barcelona next Sunday with a view to vindicating himself for his results in general and also in search of revenge after what happened in Miami.

The results of ‘Checo’ Pérez in Barcelona