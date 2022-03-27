Saudi Arabia.- Despite starting the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on pole Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez he could not hold the lead to climb for the first time on the podium of the 2022 Formula 1 season. A serious mistake by his team Red Bull Racing it took away his chance to finish in the top three even though he was in the lead until the 15th lap.

Controlling the pace of the competition despite having the Monegasque Cherles Leclerc -Ferrari driver- hot on his heels, the experience of the Mexican meant that he was a second and a half ahead in the first place of the race, until the strategy failed from one moment to another.

By taking Leclerc’s pursuit seriously, the Red Bull team was aware of his movements, which in a trick to enter the pits caused “Checo” to receive the order to do the same during “Lap” 15, a moment that he ruined Sergio Pérez’s dream of achieving his third cup of Formula 1 and the second with RB.

Sergio Pérez in the leadership of the Arabian GP

Twitter Formula 1

Read more: Querétaro: 4 officials arrested for a fight in La Corregidora

Being in the ‘pits’ area caused the rivals to begin to overtake Guadalajara, Charles Leclerc himself, his teammate Max Verstappen -winner of the Saudi Arabian GP- and the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr -Ferrari driver-, whom he managed to overcome When leaving the pits, however, an accident caused the Mexican to lose third position.

Just when Pérez entered the ‘pits’ area to change tires, the yellow flag began to wave, as Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams and by regulation no runner should pass his rival, a situation that Sainz claimed and by order of the organizers ‘Checo’ He was penalized and without any recovery, a situation that he regretted at the end of the competition in the Middle East.

Sergio Pérez finished 4th in the Middle East

Twitter Formula 1

“There was a small risk, I had the race under control but an incident are things that are not in my hands to control, I must continue working, they are of the races that are worth a lot, I was perfect, we dominated the ‘sprint’ but they are of the races that hurt much, we don’t have anything else to do but keep working”, said Sergio Pérez before congratulating his teammate Max Verstappen for winning the second round of the campaign in a dramatic duel against Charles Leclerc.

Read more: ‘Checo’ Pérez misses the podium in Saudi Arabia

“Great news for the team and happy for Max and the whole team that we have done a good job”, added Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez. The next race of the 2022 Formula 1 season will be in Australia on Sunday, April 10 of this year.