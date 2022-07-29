After the official announcement of Sebastian Vettel who will retire this season from Formula 1, the possible candidates to occupy his seat for 2023 in the Aston Martin team are already beginning to sound.

Vettel ends a very successful career in the big circus where he won four drivers’ championships and a very large legacy for the new generations of German drivers who want to enter this sport.

Now with his departure, the names begin to sound of different candidates to replace the loss of the German in Aston Martin, one of them is the experienced Spanish driver, Fernando Alonso, who is currently with Alpine but his contract expires this year .

So far, Fernando Alonso has not renewed with Alpine and that could put him among the candidates to replace Sebastian Vettel. The Spanish driver commented that all the teams that do not have their two drivers confirmed for 2023, are an option to fill that vacant space.

“All the teams that do not have their two drivers signed are an option for me, although my intention is to continue in Alpine. With 10 minutes of negotiation it should be enough. We all we take vacationsbut I suppose we will have some conversation, starting on Monday (August 1) by videoconference”, Fernando argues about what he expects in the coming days.

Alonso’s image is a magnet for fans, sponsors and brand impact in each of the teams in which he has played in Formula 1, that is a factor that the Aston Martin team would not dislike at all for 2023 .

Another of whom sounds to occupy the seat of the historic Vettel, is Daniel Ricciardo, although at the moment he is part of the McLaren team, things are not going well for the driver who wins 17 million dollars a year and that it has not performed as expected.

Ricciardo has become the shadow of Lando Norris at McLaren and his results have come down, an issue that does not make CEO Zak Brown happy.

At the moment the Australian driver rules out his arrival at Aston Martin and only focused on saying that his present is at McLaren.

We recommend you read

“I have no against (Aston Martin), but as I said last week, my future is clear. There have been a lot of rumors about my future, but I want you to hear it from my mouth: I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and I will not leave,” he assured at a press conference in Budapest.