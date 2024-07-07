Formula 1 | There is one place in the F1 pit where no outsider has any business

Formula 1|The long-awaited film is being filmed in Silverstone during the F1 weekend.

Silverstone

Is it Brad Pitt at home?

Apparently not. Or if there is, none of us will at least know about it.

The long-awaited F1 movie starring Brad Pitt is once again being shot at the Silverstone track. The fictional APX GP team is a central part of the film. Pitt plays the team’s champion driver.

The filming crew of the film has been in the F1 pit in random races for a long time. APX GP has its own pit booth at the races they participate in, and inside and around the completely authentically equipped pit, race scenes from the movie are filmed to create a true-to-life impression.

My own building in the pit area is part of the film’s illusion. The outwardly impressive building is right at the end of the pit straight, next to McLaren and Ferrari.

If you didn’t know it was a fictitious team, it would be easy to imagine that it was a real F1 operation.

Everything looks normal on the outside, but rude treatment awaits at the door.

Pit straight the luxurious pit buildings of the stables located behind are attractions for outsiders. If the access permit entitles you to the area, you can stop by the stables’ pit building to watch the progress. As long as you don’t go into more precisely defined areas.

The door opens for Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes just as kindly as it does for Haas or Williams. People outside the stable are quickly noticed and soon someone asks how they can help. A soft drink or a cup of coffee is offered to those who want it in any place.

So there’s no reason to think that you can’t walk into the APX GP cabin to take a look, if for example the film’s character Sonny Hayes aka Pitt, the director Joseph Kosinski or portraying Pitt’s young teammate Joshua Pearce Damson Idris the cup would be hot inside.

McLaren’s tires are an impressive sight. The reception there was friendly.

From the door as soon as I walk in, the people inside immediately start yelling.

“Are you part of the film crew?” the security guard standing by the door asks sternly.

Answering the question by stating the journalist’s professional title makes the security guard’s expression tighten even more.

Now you don’t have to ask, Would coffee or a drink taste good?

“You have no right to be here. Could you leave”, the security guard presents my options.

It also quickly becomes clear that the building has not been brought to the end of the F1 pit, for example, to offer the media answers to questions about the film, and it has no other PR purpose.

So there is no particular reason to wait for Pitt or Idris to hold their regular F1 driver media conferences like real F1 drivers do.

“If the makers of the film have something to inform about the film, they will certainly tell the media,” is the answer.

After that, the helping hand guides you towards the exit.

Movie stars will definitely make one “media appearance” during the competition events. APX GP’s camera team has its own place reserved for the interviews following Saturday’s qualifying sessions at the F1 pit interview point.

Presumably, drivers’ “interviews” will be filmed there in as authentic an environment as possible, with other F1 drivers and media people nearby.

The title of the Apple-published F1 movie was revealed at Silverstone on Friday. The name F1 received film will premiere in 2025.