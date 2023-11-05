Formula 1 | “There comes silence” – Mika Häkkinen openly talks about his worst moment

Mika Häkkinen came close to death in Adelaide in 1995, when his car recklessly crashed into a tire embankment and a concrete wall. “All I hear is a terrible noise when it hits that curb.”

F1 star Mika Häkkinen life changed completely on November 10, 1995. He was involved in a serious accident in Adelaide, Australia during free practice for the F1 race weekend.

The incident brought the entire F1 world to a standstill. Häkkinen’s struggle for life was followed unflinchingly.

Häkkinen tells about the accident and its consequences more widely than a journalist ever before in his life Oskari Saaren in a recent audiobook Adelaide 1995 – The collision that changed Mika Häkkinen’s life (Storytel).

Caged lost control of his car at a speed of over 200 kilometers per hour at Brewery Bend. The rear tire of the car had broken, and as a result, the 27-year-old wizard at the wheel became a passenger in an instant.

“When the speed is so high, you can’t do anything. That’s it. Then I realize that something has broken. All right. The speed is really fast as hell, I hit hard. I thought that now there was nothing to do but the brakes to the bottom. The brakes to the bottom , as much as you can press”, describes Häkkinen.

Car started to slide at high speed backwards towards the tire embankment. In front of it was a high curb stone on the edge of the track, which threw the car into the air.

“That’s where the bank comes from. That’s where the platform comes from. Oh my god, when it hits that bank, the car goes up in the air. I just hear a terrible noise when it hits that bank. There’s silence.”

A couple of seconds of silence is described as the longest in Häkkinen’s life. He knew that there was going to be a rough fight, and he couldn’t help but wait in the silence. The worst part was not knowing where the hit was coming from.

“I thought that now we are in the air and high up. I thought that where… When the car is spinning, I don’t know where it will meet… I don’t know what the angle is when I hit the wall. I have there’s no smell. And that was the most dangerous of all.”

Häkkinen emphasizes that when you can foresee the coming of a collision with your own eyes, you can prepare your body for a collision in a completely different way.

“You can physically squeeze the steering wheel as hard as you can and press down on the brake and clutch or anything with your feet so hard that you can stop your body and prepare for that impact.”

Mika Häkki is taken to the hospital by ambulance after the collision.

I will cage at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour, the left front corner of the car crashed first into a thin tire embankment, then into a concrete wall. Spectators on the spot and on television saw how Häkkinen’s head jerked wildly no less than five times even back.

“I noticed right away in that situation, when I was in the car, that I couldn’t get my legs to move. That for God’s sake when my legs don’t move. That now it hurts.”

Häkkinen could not breathe. He was in the car completely paralyzed. Häkkinen says that he did a lot of breathing exercises during his life and knew how to focus on keeping his pulse under control, even though he realized that he had been in a terrible accident.

“It’s a great thing that I have such a calm nature that no matter what happens, I stay pretty cool. And at this point, when that accident happened, when that guy came and I was still conscious, I didn’t panic. I just said to myself, now let the professionals help, you can’t do anything at this point, now you’re at peace.”

The driver damaged in the collision was moved away from the track area on a stretcher.

The McLaren people sent Mika Häkkinen greetings from the Adelaide pit on November 12, 1995.

Caged was so lucky that exactly at that point of the track, i.e. Brewery Bend, an intensive care unit doctor and a neurologist were present. They were members of the medical staff working as volunteers at the competition venue.

They were able to give just the right kind of first aid to the Finn in the critical seconds and minutes right after the accident.

Häkkinen’s breathing was restarted by floating a tracheal tube. It helped oxygen pass to the lungs.

After about 15 minutes of first aid measures, Häkkinen was in a sufficiently stable condition that he could be transferred to the hospital. Häkkinen struggled for a long time for his life in the hospital.

That was the beginning of months of rehabilitation. When it started, there was no telling if Häkkinen would ever be able to return to his former life.

In the end, it took 87 days for Häkkinen to return to the cockpit of an F1 car. The Finn drove his first test in France.

