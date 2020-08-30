Formula 1 | The wetting of Kimi Räikkönen’s leg interested the media

Alpha Romeo stable To Kimi Räikkönen there was a special injury during the Belgian F1 race. His right leg got wet during the race as some liquid came into the car.

The matter became apparent already during the race, as Räikkönen’s fluid admiration was heard on the team radio. After the competition, the case attracted media interest.

“It was water or something,” Räikkönen replied to several inquiries after the competition.

Räikkönen was also asked if he was satisfied with winning both Ferrari drivers.

“Not really. If we don’t get points, there is nothing positive to say, ”Räikkönen replied.

According to Räikkönen, there were no opportunities for a better ranking than the twelfth, because speed is not enough.

“The car was as good as it can be,” Räikkönen said.

“I got stuck [Daniil] Kvyatin behind. I think I was faster than him in the mid-sector, but I couldn’t catch him where I could have tried to overtake. ”

One F1 reporter thought that Räikkönen smiled after the race.

“Not really,” Räikkönen acknowledged and laughed.

Räikkönen stated quite enigmatically what opportunities he has next weekend in Monza.

“It can be the same, it can go better or worse.”