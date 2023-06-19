Formula 1 | The video shows how precisely Valtteri Bottas lost a point

Valtteri Bottas took an important World Championship point in Canada, but there was more to offer.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas was one of the biggest successes in the Canadian F1 competition.

The Finn, who started 14 races on the grid, finished tenth. He was stuck in ninth place for a long time, but in Aston Martin Lance Stroll pushed past in the last meters.

At the very end, Bottas’ ride froze up. He had a long, fierce battle with McLaren by Lando Norris with, which wore out the Finn’s tires badly.

Norris finally pushed past the Finn, but to no avail. Britti received a five-second time penalty and dropped out of the points.

The winner in the situation was Stroll. The Canadian forced the Finn past at the finish line, and Bottas lost ninth place very dramatically. In the end, the difference was 0.03 seconds in favor of Stroll.

“Well, yes, even if one point was lost. Better than leaving here empty-handed. A strong race, four places better than at the start. It’s a shame that one place was lost at the end. The tires started to run out,” Bottas admitted Viaplay in the interview.

Bottas according to the last 10 laps were really difficult, but until then the pace was good. Nastolainen was particularly pleased that the basic speed of the car showed a new kind of competitiveness.

“I think we had a clearly better performance than in previous games. That’s positive. The race showed that we can fight for the points.”

Bottas praised that the updates brought to the car had brought a nice new speed. It was visible throughout the weekend. The rain-soaked qualifying session went to waste, but Bottas’ race pace was good.

“Of course, this motivates more. It is important for everyone to see that we are able to fight for the top-10.”

Bottas now has a total of five World Championship points, which entitles him to 15th place in the points table.

For Stroll the finish line pass was undoubtedly sweet as in 2017 Bottas similarly passed him at the finish line at the Baku GP. That’s when Bottas took a dramatic second place.

“He got second place, I got ninth! It’s not a completely satisfying revenge,” Stroll acknowledged with a twinkle in his eye.

At the same time, Stroll swore that compensation with a better investment will still come. He regretted that without the safety car entering the track, he would have placed better.

The next competition will be held in two weeks in Austria.