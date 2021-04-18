Formula 1 | The United States gets the second race formula to number one, with Miami running as early as next season

Formula One rides in Florida near the Miami Dolphins home stadium of the American Football Club in the Miami Gardens area.

The United States the position in formula number one will be strengthened next season when Miami joins the World Cup Series competition venues. The F1 World Cup series said in a press release that Miami is involved in a ten-year contract.

Formula One rides in Florida near the Miami Dolphins home stadium of the American Football Club in the Miami Gardens area. The track is 5.41 kilometers long and includes 19 bends.

“The United States is a growing market for us. We are pleased to have another competition there, ”commented the CEO of Formula One Stefano Domenicali.

Miami, the eleventh place in the United States in the history of Formula One, began in 1950. Since 2012, the U.S. gp has been driven in Austin, Texas. Last year, the race was canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic.