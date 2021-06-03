Formula 1 | The twists and turns of the bolt surprised Valtteri Bottas: “The stop hit the button”

The video recordings revealed that the Finnish driver of the Mercedes did not stop at the wrong place.

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas the interruption at the Monaco gp was an embarrassing experience for a Mercedes garage known for its extreme precision. The bolt on the front wheel of the Bottas got stuck so badly that it was only opened at the F1 stable factory.

Team manager Toto Wolff pampers the culture of the stable, avoiding blaming others. He markets the idea that competitions are won and lost as a team.

After Monaco, Wolff tried to take the burden off a depot worker who used a bolt gun, noting that Bottas did not stop his car at exactly the right place.

According to Bottas, the team’s meetings after the competition were as detailed as usual. They did not show that the bolt problem was due to his parking skills.

“The problem also didn’t emerge from scratch, as I raised my concerns about tire changes as well as time-lapse tire temperatures weeks earlier,” Bottas said on Thursday under the Azerbaijan gp weekend.

“We went through things from my point of view as usual. I wanted to see all the reports related to the stop and I stopped my car maybe 2-3 cents from the centerline aside. That’s just fine because the car can be 10-15 cents skewed without a problem.”

Likely Wolff just wanted to brighten up the moods of the bolt gunman, but Bottas was confused by the team captain’s comment anyway.

“I was surprised because I saw in the video that the stop hit a pretty button,” Bottas admitted in a separate question.

However, Bottas believes that the case does not affect the team’s spirit.

“There is no doubt that we will not support each other as before. There’s tough competition ahead of Redbull and on some tracks with Ferrari as well, so everyone is supermotivated to continue through and races, ”Bottas promised.

“We have a good fighting spirit. I can promise that we all, and especially I, are thirsting for decent results.”