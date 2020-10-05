Formula 1 | The Turkish GP will be run in front of empty stands

The Istanbul administration said the health board had decided to hold the F1 race without spectators.

The fourteenth race of Formula 1 Turkish GP will be held without a spectator due to the coronavirus pandemic, Istanbul authorities said on Monday.

The fourteenth race of Formula 1 will take place on November 15 in Istanbul after a nine-year hiatus.

Varying health situations in the various countries of the F1 tour have led to small audience numbers towards the end of the season. In Italy, only a couple of thousand fans reached the stands of the Mugello track and 30,000 spectators were admitted to the Russian GP.

The organizers of the German Nürnburgring agreed on Monday to get 20,000 spectators into the stands this coming weekend.

Nearly 325,000 coronavirus infections and more than 8,400 deaths due to viral disease have been registered in Turkey.