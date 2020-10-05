Upgrade
Formula 1 | The Turkish GP will be run in front of empty stands

October 5, 2020
The Istanbul administration said the health board had decided to hold the F1 race without spectators.

The fourteenth race of Formula 1 will take place on November 15 in Istanbul after a nine-year hiatus.

The fourteenth race of Formula 1 will take place on November 15 in Istanbul after a nine-year hiatus.

Varying health situations in the various countries of the F1 tour have led to small audience numbers towards the end of the season. In Italy, only a couple of thousand fans reached the stands of the Mugello track and 30,000 spectators were admitted to the Russian GP.

The organizers of the German Nürnburgring agreed on Monday to get 20,000 spectators into the stands this coming weekend.

The Istanbul administration said the health board had decided to hold the race without spectators.

Nearly 325,000 coronavirus infections and more than 8,400 deaths due to viral disease have been registered in Turkey.

