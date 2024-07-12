Friday, July 12, 2024
Formula 1 | The transfer rumors around Valtteri Bottas are accelerating – the head of the other team is praised to the heavens

July 12, 2024
in World Europe
Valtteri Bottas’ team place for next season is still open.

Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas the future is still open. The contract with Sauber ends this season, and there is no information about next season yet.

One option is Williams, whose team manager James Vowles praises Bottas and reminds one thing.

Vowles was Racing Pilot channel being interviewed, and he was asked if Bottas could be the driver of the team next season. Bottas drove for Williams from 2013 to 2016.

Vowles had a lot of good things to say about the 34-year-old Finn.

“You won’t win Lewis [Hamilton] in time if you’re not damn fast. It’s that simple. He hasn’t slowed down, he’s as fast as ever.”

“He drives in a team that has the slowest car in the series, and yet he is able to beat 2-3 teams at times. I admire that about him.”

The Finn’s outspokenness has also impressed the Brit.

“What I also admire about him is that – excuse my language – he doesn’t talk shit. He means what he says.”

Vowles also has a clear view of Bottas’ future.

“He is definitely an option (for Williams’ driver). He’s not the only one, but definitely one of those that I think still has a place in F1.”

Bottas has not managed to score points in the World Championship even once this season. He has been 13th twice.

