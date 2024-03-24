Formula 1 | The tennis star had a special accident in the F1 race – “Had to seek treatment”

The tennis star had a hard time in the F1 competition.

24.3. 20:03

Former tennis star Jelena Dokić40, was unlucky to watch the F1 race weekend in Australia.

A piece of crushed stone or a crumb of sand hit Dokić in the right eye when the Aston Martin champion driver Fernando Alonso, 42, drove off the track onto the gravel during the pre-race session itself over the weekend. Several media reported on the case, such as PlanetF1.

Dokić received treatment for his eye at the premises of Mercedes-Benz. He said he was fine. He reported the incident himself with a video on Instagram.

“I had to seek treatment, but everything is fine. I'll get through this,” Dokić wrote on Instagram and profusely thanked his helpers.

The Aston Martin team apologized for the unfortunate incident on Instagram to Dokić.

On Sunday He won the Australian GP with Ferrari Carlos Sainz For Ferrari, the double victory was secured by the carbureted in second place Charles Leclerc.

Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas missed the WC points. Based on the preliminary results, Alonso was sixth, but due to the time penalty imposed on him, he eventually fell to eighth.

The jury according to Alonso broke the rules at the end of the race after fighting the British Mercedes-Benz driver for sixth place of George Russell with. In that situation, Russell crashed out of the track.