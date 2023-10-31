Formula 1 | The technical director of the Mercedes F1 team is leaving his position – “One of our mainstays”

Tech guru Mike Elliott worked at Mercedes for over ten years. He said he would be on sabbatical.

Formula worked for a long time in the technical side of the number one Mercedes team and piloted the team to its great successes Mike Elliott said goodbye to his colleagues on Monday and is now heading off for a while, told stable on Tuesday.

Elliott started in F1 at McLaren working on aerodynamics in 2000, and he joined Mercedes in 2012. He became the team’s technical director and played an important role in Mercedes winning eight consecutive manufacturers’ world championships from 2014 to 2021.

“Mike has been one of our mainstays over the last decade. Extremely intelligent technical brain, and also a team player. But it is clear that he is now ready for new challenges. We thank him for everything and wish him success in the future”, the Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff said.

“It has been a great privilege to be part of the Mercedes team. I’ve seen a rise to a first championship and eventually a record eight consecutive manufacturers’ championships. And I’m proud of my part in all of that. Now I have decided that it is the right moment to take the next step. First, however, we will take a break, after 23 years of full-time work in this sport,” Elliott said.

Mercedes is second in the manufacturer’s World Cup points, with three more races left in the season. Red Bull, who dominated the season by far, has already secured the championship, but Ferrari is only 22 points away from Mercedes.

However, the team is working hard for next season, and the team’s director of race engineering Andrew Shovlin has described Mercedes’ next season’s car as having “quite considerable” changes to this year’s driver.