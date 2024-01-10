Formula 1 | The team manager of Haas was fired

Aya Komatsu takes over the management of the US team.

F1 team Haas chief Gunther Steiner has been fired. Formula series confirm information in its channels.

Steiner is replaced in the task by a Japanese Ayao Komatsuwho was previously the team's engineer manager.

Steiner, 58, led the team throughout its F1 run so far since 2016. Apart from a few flashes of brilliance, the team has been stuck at the tail end of the series.

Sometimes the trip has been a complete circus – especially when they were the drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Steiner gained cult popularity in the Netflix TV series Drive to Survive. The tragedy of the Italian-American remained forever:

“We were supposed to be rock stars, but we look like bums!”

Komatsu has also been with the team throughout its F1 existence.

The story was corrected at 22:01. Corrected the name of the Netflix series.